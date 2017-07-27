Victims in Ohio State Fair accident identified

(Photo: NBC)

COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the victims from Wednesday's Ohio State Fair ride accident.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, was killed when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned, causing a row of seats to snap off, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The seven people hurt were:

Tamika Dunlap, 36, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Russell Franks, 42, of Columbus, Ohio

Keziah Lewis, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

Jacob Andrews, 22, of Pataskala, Ohio

Jennifer Lambert, 18, of Columbus, Ohio

Abdihakim Hussein, 19, of Columbus, Ohio

A 14 year-old male whose name is being withheld at the request of the family

Fire officials say five of the injured are considered to be in critical condition. Three of the victims were taken to Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center. The hospital released a statement Thursday morning stating two of the victims it received are critical and one is in serious condition.

A witness told WKYC she saw three people, including Jarrell, hit the ground. She said she saw Jarrett hit a metal beam and believes he died instantly.

Ohio Gov. Kasich ordered all rides to be shut down until further inspection. The fair opened its gates at 9 a.m. Thursday.

