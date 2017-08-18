GRPD releases answers to community's questions following traffic stop report
Woman witnesses violence toward Sparta grandmother months before her death
Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House
Updated 3:18 PM. EDT
Police arrest man for growing illegal marijuanaPolice arrest man for growing illegal marijuana Byron Paul-Ricardo Sambat was arrested for growing nearly nine pounds of processed illegal marijuana.
- 3 hours ago
Called-off police chase, seconds later fatal crashCalled-off police chase, seconds later fatal crash A high speed chase in Norton Shores ended with a crash, and there was one fatality. The chase ended at Broadway and Huizenga St. around 11:30 a.m.
- 1 day ago
Grand Rapids drug trafficker in court after raidGrand Rapids drug trafficker in court after raid Christopher May Shaw faces a five-count federal indictment.
- 20 minutes ago
Man faces prison for tampering with railroad signalsMan faces prison for tampering with railroad signals Jeffrey Taylor is facing charges for cutting signal wires at rail crossings.
- 19 minutes ago
Asian carp found near Lake Michigan got past electric barriersAsian carp found near Lake Michigan got past electric barriers An adult Asian carp found in a Chicago waterway near Lake Michigan this summer began its life far downstream and apparently got around a series of electric barriers intended to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes, officials said Friday.
- 1 hour ago
Man who tweeted about ‘subhuman Jewish filth' gets lecture, fine and probationMan who tweeted about ‘subhuman Jewish filth' gets lecture, fine and probation A Grand Rapids man who made disquieting tweets to a social justice activist in Maryland was chastised by a judge Thursday for posting “repulsive’’ messages about killing Jews.
- 22 hours ago
They blacked out at a Mexico resort. They woke up to a nightmareThey blacked out at a Mexico resort. They woke up to a nightmare The young woman behind the desk at the police station in Playa del Carmen toggled between her cellphone and computer, Snap Chatting with friends and scrolling through Facebook, as she asked the young man from Boston whether he had ever enjoyed sex.
- 1 day ago
Great Lakes drownings reach 600 since 2010Great Lakes drownings reach 600 since 2010 According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, on average almost half of all Great Lakes Drownings happen in Lake Michigan.
- 10 hours ago
Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety to get $1.5 millionKalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety to get $1.5 million The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety will be receiving $1.5 million.
- 6 hours ago
Muskegon's new food hub is producing resultsMuskegon's new food hub is producing results Organizers of the pilot program say the business-to-business agriculture hub is surpassing target goals.
- 6 hours ago
Beat the Freshman 15 with an omelette in a mugBeat the Freshman 15 with an omelette in a mug College life can be hectic -- and trying to eat healthy while adjusting to living away from home can be tough. Check out these healthy options to avoid gaining the dreaded 'Freshma 15.'
- 2 hours ago
Powerball Jackpot reaches over $500 millionPowerball Jackpot reaches over $500 million Time to buy a ticket. The Powerball Jackpot is at $535 million.
- 3 hours ago
MSU denies request from white supremacist group headed by Richard SpencerMSU denies request from white supremacist group headed by Richard Spencer "While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community."
- 6 hours ago
'Robert E. Lee ' name expected to come off Lowell Showboat'Robert E. Lee ' name expected to come off Lowell Showboat Lowell City Manager Mike Burns indicated to the 13 Watchdog team today the city is intending to take steps this week to remove the "Robert E. Lee" name from the Lowell showboat.
- 23 hours ago
"Do a 360" before a night out"Do a 360" before a night out The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is encouraging people to "Do a 360" before going out.
- 1 day ago
