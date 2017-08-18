News

Muskegon judge asked to allow evidence, state's high court asked to…

Read Story Jon Mills
News

GRPD releases answers to community's questions following traffic stop report

Read Story Emma Nicolas
Education

123 Michigan schools are starting early this year

Read Story Rose White
Sparta

Woman witnesses violence toward Sparta grandmother months before her death

Read Story Jaleesa Irizarry
Crime

Man who sold heroin in Kentwood convicted

Read Story Staff
Nation-World

Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House

Read Story David Jackson and Heidi M. Przybyla, USA TODAY
Watch Live
Watch
HEADLINES

Updated 3:18 PM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • These first birthday photos will make your heart smile

      These first birthday photos will make your heart smile
    • Want to work for the Royal Family? Now's your chance

      Want to work for the Royal Family? Now's your chance
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Grand Rapids, MI
    6 PM
    71°
    12 AM
    66°
    6 AM
    64°
    12 PM
    76°