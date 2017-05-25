VIDEO: Head-on crash with Kalamazoo city bus, car

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - WARNING: Some people may find the following video disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has released dash camera footage of a serious crash involving a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus and a car.

Police say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the West Michigan Avenue and South Street area at Oakland Drive.

The video shows the bus starting to move at a green light when the car hits it head-on. Caution -- the footage is graphic.

A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer was stopped at the intersection at the time of the accident and was able to help injured passengers off the bus. Four of the six people on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay, according to a news release from KDPS.

The driver of the bus and the car involved in the crash needed to be freed from their respective vehicles. They were both taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. At this time, they are both listed in serious condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, but according to police, speed does appear to be a factor in this incident.

