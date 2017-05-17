VIDEO: Marine surprises firefighter Dad during promotion

Captain Clark's son, Marine Lance Corporal Tyler Clark, surprised him during the badge pining portion of the ceremony.

GRANDRAPIDS, MICH. - A promotion wasn't the only exciting thing to happen to Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Richard Clark at a ceremony this week.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department shared this video with us on the WZZM 13 Facebook page.

Captain Clark's son, Marine Lance Corporal Tyler Clark, surprised him during the badge pining portion of the ceremony.

The younger Clark was not scheduled to be home until October. He has been serving at Camp Pendleton in California for the past 7 months.

