VIDEO: Robber takes money, leaves gun at Kalamazoo party store robbery

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police are looking for a robber who got away with some cash from a Kalamazoo party store but let the store clerk take his gun.

Officers got a 911 call from a customer, who walked in on the hold up at the Campus Party Store on West Michigan Avenue, near Howard Street Tuesday night.

Surveillance video shows the crook, waving his gun at the clerk while demanding money. The suspect put down his gun to grab the cash, giving the clerk the opportunity to grab it away.

The gunman left with some money, but not his pistol. Police say this is a photo of the robbery suspect, a middle-aged white guy with a beard or goatee, wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety, or Silent Observer.

