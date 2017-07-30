Vigil held tonight for 1-year-old killed in accident

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A prayer vigil will be held Sunday July 30 at 7:00 p.m. for one-year-old, Dasani Lynn Colbert.

Colbert was killed on Friday in a car crash that injured two others after a minivan collided with a car on North Rose Street and W North Street.

The vigil will be held at the corner of North and Rose Street in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood.

"I'm asking the entire community to join the family in Love, Faith, Solidarity in Prayer & Remembrance. We the village need to wrap our arms around these parents and their children," said Stephanie Moore, who sent out the information regarding the vigil.

