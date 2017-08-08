Votes are in: Aug 8 election results across West Michigan

'I voted' stickers (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

WEST MICHIGAN - Ballots were cast all across West Michigan today, and here are some of the highlights from the August 8 primary elections.

Voters in Spring Lake have rejected the measure that could have led to the village disincorporating.

In the Tuesday's vote, 60% of voters said no to the proposal that would have allowed the village to start collecting signatures and get the issue on the November ballot. Nearly 40% of voters said yes.

►Related: Spring Lake Village president to resign Wednesday

In Grand Rapids, the results of the two open seats for city commission -- one in the First Ward and the other in the Second -- were decided. Each had three candidates on the ballot. Kurt Reppart won the seat for the First Ward, defeating former city attorney Catherine Mish and D.A. Blodgett counselor Christine Mulan. Joe Jones was re-elected as the Second Ward commissioner, defeating business owner Tami VandenBerg and local tax activist Michael Farage.

In Muskegon, a city with 38,000 people had just over 1,600 casts votes in the primary election for mayor. On the ballot were Stephen J. Gawron,Will Springstead and Demario L. Phillips. With 78-percent of votes cast in his favor, Gawron received 1270 votes. He is the incumbent and will face second-place finisher Will Springstead, who received 200 votes. Phillips came in third with 151 votes.

►Related: Muskegon is one of 60 cities where voters cast ballots on new machines

Holland will have a new city councilman for its 3rd Ward. Political newcomer Raul Garcia got 70% of votes in Tuesday's election, unseating the current council member Brian Burch. Tim Marroquin, another challenger, came in third.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV