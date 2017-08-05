Close WATCH LIVE: Coast Guard Parade in Grand Haven WZZM Breaking News WZZM 11:55 AM. EDT August 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The 2017 Coast Guard Festival is underway today! © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Man arrested after threat report leads to standoff Aug. 5, 2017, 3:08 a.m. 3 year old calls 911 to save mother Aug. 4, 2017, 11:42 p.m. After 2 miscarriages, family adopts boy with special needs Aug. 4, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs