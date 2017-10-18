Weaver House deck reopens after collapse

WEST OLIVE, MICH. - Just a few months after an Ottawa County deck collapsed and injured several people, the structure has been rebuilt.

Four months have past since that frightful June evening when a deck collapse left 14 people hurt in Ottawa County. This incident happened at the Weaver House in West Olive. Two of those 14 were transported to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"Fortunately no one was hurt seriously," Ottawa County Parks staff, Curt TerHaar, said. "But yes we needed to totally look at the whole situation."

An investigation showed a beam used in the middle of the deck was made out of weak material which caused the collapse. In September, crews went to work starting the rebuild of the popular feature of the historical home.

"Most of the foundation and wood post are from the original deck but we rebuilt pretty much everything else. All the decking, all the joist, all the railing, and of course the beams are much better than they were before."

All improvements County officials assure will make for a safer experience.

"We're just glad to have it open. We're eager to host people out here again and they can be assured that it's a good sturdy deck," TerHaar said.

County officials say the rebuild cost $99,000 and was covered by an insurance claim made by Ottawa County.

