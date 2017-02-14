Burger King is giving away sex toys in 'adult meals' for Valentine's Day

(Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Trying to spice things up this Valentine’s Day?

Look no further than Burger King, your one stop shop for a romantic dinner and an “adult toy” that may spice up your evening, AdWeek reports.

Burger King locations in Israel are offering “Adult Meals” from 6 p.m. until close on Valentine’s Day. The meals come fully-equipped with two Whoppers, two French fries, two beers and an “adult toy.” The only catch? You must be 18 or older to purchase the meal.

Oh, baby.

The adult toy options appear to be a feather duster, head massager, or a blindfold, according to a YouTube video posted by the ad agency Leo Burnett Israel.

On social media, the reaction to Burger King Israel's adult meals was overall mixed. Hey, some are more adventurous than others!

>hey GF i want to try something new



>"oh wow where'd you get that sex toy"



>Burger King — me, an intellectual (@m2qm1g) February 14, 2017 time to go to burger king and pick up my sex toys — Jon Crumb (@trumpmolestedme) February 14, 2017 This signals the imminent demise of capitalism, right? https://t.co/0OAnqBvUeq — conor (@carpeydiem) February 13, 2017

