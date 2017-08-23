Man manages to buy 'nothing burger' at McDonald's...and Twitter goes crazy

COLCHESTER, England - A man used Twitter to document his McDonald’s experience of buying a nothing burger on the restaurant chain’s automated menu.
Twitter user @Arikuyo took several pictures of buying a cheeseburger with:
- No Onion
- No Ketchup
- No Pickles
- No Cheese
- No Regular Bun
- No Beef Patty
McDonald’s charged the man 99 pence, which is about $1.27 in American dollars, for a receipt and paper bag.
His initial tweet has 64,000 retweets and 146,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.
I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q— Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017
Why didn't you just get a hamburger?— Pawtiko (@Pawtiko) August 21, 2017
I was going to ensure the gherkin was removed and then realised I could remove every single ingredient and of course tried it— Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017
It’s the healthy option I guess 😂 https://t.co/8Tg4YaMixi— Seb Lee-Delisle (@seb_ly) August 22, 2017
*sees this and immediately starts laughing like an idiot again* pic.twitter.com/pxH7lwSmjz— Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017
I know, I was trying to figure out how Ari ended up paying for what looked like an empty bag.— Katharine (@GDgeek) August 22, 2017
I can confirm it was an empty bag— Ari (@Arikuyo) August 22, 2017
Brilliant! This is genius. It should become a mandatory "page" in the University syllabus for anyone studying software design. https://t.co/n2i4TW3BJM— Ian Stopher (@ianstopher) August 22, 2017
chaotic neutral https://t.co/jxOoruDaCk— chaotic good boy 🌹 (@oogaboogacavemn) August 22, 2017
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs