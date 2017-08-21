Michigan bar employee finds python inside

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

NOVI, MICH. - A police officer was called to handle the removal of a non-venomous snake from a Novi sports bar early on Aug. 16.

The snake, described as about two feet long, was discovered around 2 a.m. Wednesday by a man who was cleaning up at the Library Sports Pub & Grill on Grand River near Constitution, according to a Novi Police Department report.

A responding officer found the snake on the floor inside the bar, near some patio doors. The officer used a lockout tool, carried by police to assist motorists who've locked keys in their vehicles, to "wrangle" the snake into a garbage bag, the report said.

The snake was taken to the 24-hour Animal Emergency Center in Novi, where it was identified as a ball python, police said. Shelter personnel agreed to take custody of the snake; police said they would direct to the shelter anyone who reports a missing snake.

