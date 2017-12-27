Watch this: Michigan man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

A man seen skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morley, Mich. (Photo: Courtesy of Tara Hayward)

MORLEY, MICH. - The description on this Facebook video only says: "#PureMichigan."

Yeah, that's all you need to know.

This video of a man skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morley — a town on the west side of the state — is making the rounds on Facebook this week.

It was posted by Tara Hayward on Monday (Christmas Day) and has since been viewed 170,000 times and shared nearly 5,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

Without further ado, you have to watch this (or tap here on mobile).

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press