Woman wanted for pooping on family's front lawn in Colorado Springs - multiple times

COLORADO SPRINGS - Colorado Springs police are investigating a rather odd case involving a woman dropping her drawers to, er, do her business, in a front yard.

A family in North Colorado Springs has reported a woman pooping in their yard - multiple times.

They live in the Falcon area of the city. Over the weekend, they called police, who are now investigating.

The mother told police her kids were playing in the yard when they ran inside to tell her a woman had dropped her running shorts in the yard and was going to the bathroom.

She ran outside to confront the woman, who then continued on her jog.

Colorado Springs has a city ordinance that prohibits defecating or urinating in public. A spokesperson for CSPD said he was confident the woman would be caught, as the family has photos of her in the act.

If found, the woman faces a misdemeanor citation for defecating in public.

