West Michigan child relies on blood donations to live

MATTAWAN, MICH. - At just two years old, Hudson Harloff has had 52 blood transfusions and multiple surgeries.

To the outside world he looks like a normal toddler, but every few weeks Hudson receives a blood transfusion necessary to keep him alive. Hudson is one of many children in West Michigan whose livelihood relies on blood donations.

During routine blood work, Hudson's hemoglobin levels tested dangerously low at just a few weeks old. That's when his first blood transfusion took place.

It was not until his parents took him to a geneticist that he was formally diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia. This blood disorder affects his bone marrow's ability to produce red blood cells.

Hudson was only a couple months old when he endured his first open heart surgery, on top of a rare blood disorder, he also suffers from heart problems and has to be fed through a feeding tube.

Lisa Harloff is a mother of five, and Hudson is her youngest.

"To tell you the truth I just live day-by-day. He has had surgery for his port three separate times," Harloff said. "He got a bacterial blood infection right before Christmas. We definitely have a lot of things that come up. But we take it one day at a time -- that's all we can do," Harloff said.

Every two weeks, Hudson receives a blood donation replenishing him enough until his next visit.

"We are so thankful for those donors, I don't think people realize the impact it makes," Harloff said.

The need for blood donations during winter are typically higher due to bad weather and flu season, and this year is no different. Michigan Blood is currently in "urgent need" of all blood types, especially O-Negative.

To donate just bring a valid photo ID. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent.

To schedule an appointment, please call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663), text MIBLOOD to 444999, or schedule online. Drop ins are also welcome aside from appointment only hours.

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center

1036 Fuller Ave NE

Sundays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)

Mondays through Thursdays: 8am – 7pm

Fridays: 6am – 1pm

Saturdays: 7am – 2pm

Grandville Donor Center - Grandville United Methodist Church

3140 Wilson Ave

Wednesdays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)

Thursdays: 12pm – 7pm

Saturdays: 7am – 2pm (appointment only)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV