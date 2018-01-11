WZZM
West Michigan clergy wants congress to pass Dream Act

Local clergy want congress to pass dream act

Staff , WZZM 8:54 PM. EST January 11, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN - West Michigan religious leaders want congress to protect younger immigrants and their families from deportation.

Those leaders held a news conference in Wyoming Thursday afternoon. In the wake of the recent actions by the Trump administration on immigration they are demanding passage of the Dream Act.

Dream stands for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act.

