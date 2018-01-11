West Michigan clergy wants congress to pass Dream Act

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

WEST MICHIGAN - West Michigan religious leaders want congress to protect younger immigrants and their families from deportation.

Those leaders held a news conference in Wyoming Thursday afternoon. In the wake of the recent actions by the Trump administration on immigration they are demanding passage of the Dream Act.

Dream stands for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV