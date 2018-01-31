West Michigan doctor arrested on counts of sexual misconduct with patients

Steven Scranton (Photo: Courtesy of Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS TWP., MICH. - Dr. Steven Scranton was arrested on Monday, Jan. 29, at his Rockford home.

The Kent County Sheriff began investigating the doctor back in November when staff members reported his inappropriate behavior.

Their investigation revealed multiple reports by patients regarding inappropriate sexual contact by the doctor.

Scranton practices at Westbrook Recovery Center in Grand Rapids Township.

A search warrant was executed at the Scranton residence in Rockford on Monday.

He was then arrested and booked into the Kent County Jail.

The Kent County Prosecutor has issued three separate criminal sexual conduct charges including: CSC 2nd Degree-Personal Injury, CSC 4th Degree-Force or Coercion and CSC 4th Degree-Force or Coercion.

The sheriff's department is still actively investigating the case.

If anyone has any information or details regarding this case please contact Detective Andy Hinds at 616-632-6192 or Detective Jason Russo at 616-632-6136.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

