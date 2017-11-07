West Michigan election results 2017

Polling place (Getty Images)

The polls have closed in West Michigan, and here are results on some of the bigger ballot items in the area.

Kent County

The Rapid millage: Passed 61%

Library millage: Passed 71%

Muskegon County

Youth funding millage: Failed, 69% voted against it

Road repair millage: Passed, 50% it won by seven votes

Ottawa County

Holland Mayoral Race: Nancy DeBoer 51.1%

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV