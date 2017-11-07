WZZM
West Michigan election results 2017

Grand Rapids public library millage, The Rapids transit millage, Holland mayoral race and more.

Staff , WZZM 11:14 PM. EST November 07, 2017

The polls have closed in West Michigan, and here are results on some of the bigger ballot items in the area. 

Kent County

  • The Rapid millage: Passed 61%
  • Library millage: Passed 71%

Muskegon County

  • Youth funding millage: Failed, 69% voted against it
  • Road repair millage: Passed, 50% it won by seven votes

Ottawa County

  • Holland Mayoral Race: Nancy DeBoer 51.1% 

