West Michigan election results 2017

The polls have closed in West Michigan, and here are results on some of the bigger ballot items in the area.
Kent County
- The Rapid millage: Passed 61%
- Library millage: Passed 71%
Muskegon County
- Youth funding millage: Failed, 69% voted against it
- Road repair millage: Passed, 50% it won by seven votes
Ottawa County
- Holland Mayoral Race: Nancy DeBoer 51.1%
