West Michigan Golf Show wraps up Sunday at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sunday's wintry weather is perfect for spending some time indoors at the West Michigan Golf Show.

Dozens of exhibitors can help with everything from finding the right clubs for you, to booking your next golf vacation.

You might not know it, but Ferris State University in Big Rapids has a pretty amazing claim to fame in the world of golf. The PGA Golf Management program at Ferris was the first of its kind sanctioned by the PGA of America in 1975.

We spoke with a sophomore in the program, Ian Krause, who says he feels he is being well-prepared for a career in golf management after graduation. Krause says, among other things, the internship opportunities have been incredible. He was at the golf show, with other fellow students, spreading the word about the Ferris program.

The show wraps up today at 4.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-14 and multi-day tickets are $15!

For more information, click here.

