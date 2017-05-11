West Michigan woman records IRS scam call, warns others to be careful

Telephone, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., (WZZM)- - A West Michigan woman says she's fed-up with scammers. So, when she got a fake call from a fake IRS agent, she played along.

It's become one of the most common scams and despite educational efforts, people are still becoming victims.

For Terri Beck, this is how it started. A phone call from someone with a foreign accent. When she answered, he said, “Ma'am, we are fraud investigation department letting you know that it’s about a tax fraud investigation with the IRS." Terri didn’t believe the person, but recorded the call. "I was minding my own business and I get shaken down in my own kitchen by some scam artist lying to me, pretending to be a U-S government official", says Terri. "The guy was a little obnoxious so I had a little fun with him."

Terri: "What about my federal income tax?"

Caller: "What I'm saying is you didn't file taxes".

Terri says he wasn't very good at the scam, but she stayed on the line, just to hear what came next.

"I figured the time he spends on the phone with me, was 6 minutes he didn't have to take advantage of somebody else’s mother, grandmother, or aunt."

The caller said Terri owed $10,820.

Caller: "Either you go to federal court of Washington DC with your attorney and file a case with us or you can resolve it by paying now to the IRS."

Terri never asked how she could pay, but in most cases, the caller will suggest a pre-paid debit card or ask you to wire money. They might also threaten to send an FBI agent to your house and arrest you.

According to the IRS, thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to these tax scams. IRS Spokesperson Raphael Tulino says the only outside agencies authorized to contact taxpayers about their unpaid tax accounts is one of four authorized private debt collection agencies. "They should be professional and courteous and not demand immediate tax payment because you have every right to appeal the amount you owe."

Tulino says any affected taxpayer will be notified by mail, first by the IRS, not the private collection agency.

"Basically, these are old accounts. Years old, we tried multiple times to reach the taxpayer."

If you ever have doubt, it's best to call the IRS at 1-800-366-4484.

As for Terri, she knew right away that it was a scam. But, con-artists aren’t always as easy to identify. She wants others to be careful. "The fear of government dragging you out of your house; it might have sparked someone to crack open a check book and give these people money. They weren't going to get me today and hopefully they're not going to get anyone else."

