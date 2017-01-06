Western Michigan fans react to Fleck's move to Minnesota

Head coach P.J. Fleck celebrates after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. Western Michigan defeated Illinois 34-10. (Photo: Michael Hickey, Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It's a sad day for many Western Michigan Broncos as word spread of head coach P.J. Fleck's decision to head to the University of Minnesota after a successful undefeated season for the Broncos football team.

“I don’t think this is a surprise," graduate Dale Shugars said.

"I'm sad, he’s a great coach we loved having him here, he changed everything about football and Kalamazoo," WMU senior Scott Miller said.

Miller said the opportunity was too great to pass up.

"He’s moving into the Big 10, it’s a bigger conference, more competition, more access to recruiting bigger level kids, it’s a good experience for him,” Miller said.

Fleck's impact stemmed far beyond the field.

"Some of the individual stories with the players and some of the development from Cory Davis to Zach Terrell some of the things they’re doing from mission trips to going to the hospital and meeting with children and things, I mean he’s developing not just great athletes but really good citizens," Shugars said.

From the fan favorite slogan, row the boat to the spirit he brought to the community.

"RTB, row the boat, what a great slogan and what a great meaning behind it," Shugars said.

"He brought us our first 13 and 0 season, he brought us such great players, he made everyone in Kalamazoo love football again," Miller said.

Fans said Fleck changed the course of WMU football.

“Truly proud to be a graduate of western, proud to be a Bronco and I appreciate everyone who contributed to the success of western this year," Shugars said.

But, this is not the end for the team.

"This is just the beginning, there’s so much more for WMU football, they have unlimited amounts of growth potential and I can’t wait to see where it goes," Miller said.

The financial details of his contract with Minnesota have not been confirmed as of now. WZZM 13 News has heard figures around $18.5 million over a span of six years. Minnesota will need to buy Fleck out of his current contract with Western for around $600,000.

