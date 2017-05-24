What the CBO report means for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The bill to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act could lead to million without healthcare. That's according to analysis released by the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday.

This health care bill was just barely passed by the House earlier this month.

The analysis by the CBO showed $119 billion in debt would be cut. It also stated 23 million fewer people would have health insurance by 2026. It would also increase insurance premiums by 20% next year, those premiums would eventually decrease by 2020.

Michigan United, a local group that has been fighting for universal health care, says they are extremely upset with the latest numbers and what it means to some in West Michigan.

"At the end of the day this is a life and death issue," Allie VanHeest with Michigan United, said. "We work with people who are absolutely terrified about what this could mean for their families, for themselves, for their life prospects. I mean, this is real fear and also a dedication to keep fighting against things like this."

U.S Representative Bill Huizenga voted in support of the American Health Care Act earlier this month. He sent WZZM13 the following statement in response to the latest from the CBO report saying:

“The CBO projection confirms that the American Health Care Act will lower premiums and reduce the federal deficit. Yesterday, the Department of Health and Human Services released a study detailing how premiums for Michigan residents on the individual market have increased by 90% over the last four years alone. ObamaCare is collapsing and isn’t sustainable. We need to restore the ability for hardworking Michiganders to choose the health care plan that best meets their needs. The AHCA is a positive step in helping to achieve that objective.”

The Senate is preparing to rewrite the measure before holding a vote.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV