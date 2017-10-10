What's needed to run a marijuana business? State offers help

A young man smoking a marijuana joint during a demonstration demanding a new law on cannabis. (Photo: Getty Images)

EAST LANSING -- If you're eager to run a marijuana business, the state is ready to offer some help.

The state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will hold a free educational session at Michigan State University on Nov. 15.

It will be held 9 a.m. to noon at MSU's Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center and is aimed to help people get more familiar with the state's licensing process and monitoring system.

This session will explain the application process for five license categories:

- grower

- processor

- secure transporter

- provisioning center (also known as dispensary)

safety compliance facility

State officials expect licenses for these types of commercial establishments to be available on Dec. 15.

Potential licensees and others interested in the Nov. 15 session at MSU must register online by 5 p.m. Nov. 1. Register online at metrc.com/michigan.

Other dates where 9 a.m. to noon sessions will be held throughout the state:

Nov. 8 - Oakland Community College, 27055 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills

Nov. 9 - Saginaw Valley State, 7400 Bay Road, University Center

Nov. 13 - Great Wolf Lodge, 3575 North US Hwy. 31 South, Traverse City

Nov. 14 - Wing's Conference Center, 3600 Vanrick Drive, Kalamazoo

Sessions held Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 will be live-streamed at michigan.gov/medicalmarihuana.

For people to operate a marijuana establishment they will have to have state and local licenses.

The sessions at MSU are expected to have representatives from Franwell, a Lakleand, Florida-based company chosen by the state to implement a "seed-to-sale" statewide monitoring system, according to a news release.

Franwell's Metrc system will be used by licensed marijuana business to "manage and report supply chain activities as required by state rules," the news release said.

Presentations from Accela, a San Ramon, California-based company overseeing the application process, are also expected to be held at the sessions.

Eric Lacy is a reporter for the Lansing State Journal. Contact him at 517-377-1206 or elacy@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLacy.

