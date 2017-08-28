Forecast track as of 8 p.m. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the latest models on Tropical Storm Harvey are in Houston's favor and show the rain may let up sooner than earlier forecasted.

Paul is hopeful the worst of the weather is on its way out, but a Flash Flood Warning is still in effect across most of the Houston area.

"Tuesday evening the heaviest rain threat is moving northeast and that will continue to accelerate," said Paul. "The entire rain threat may be gone by Wednesday morning."

Thursday's forecast calls for a 50 percent rain chance with just a 20 percent chance Friday through the weekend.

As of Monday evening the total rainfall average across Harris County is 33 inches.

So while Harris County will be looking better by Wednesday morning, heavier rain will be moving into counties east, including Jasper.

Updated forecast rainfall for the next 3 days shows additional rain totals backing off to the west, still much expected to the east #txwx pic.twitter.com/ASgKx4F65H — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 28, 2017

