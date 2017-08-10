Whitecap college rivarly night raises founds for U of M and MSU charites

WEST MICHIGAN - Among the cheers of "Go Whitecaps" at Fifth Third ballpark Thursday night, there was also "Go Blue!" and "Go Green!"

Thursday night was rivalry night. All fans were encouraged to wear the colors of their favorite team.

The spirit night was also for a good cause. Fans were able to bid on items in a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Mike Sadler foundation , in memory of the Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State football player. Also proceeds went to the ChadTough foundation, in memory of Chad Carr, the grandson of former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr.

The night was also well attended ,Thursday was the second sold out crowd of the season.

