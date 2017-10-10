Who is going to be the next city manager of Grand Rapids?

City Manager search

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Who will be the next city manager of Grand Rapids?

Next month a national search will begin for what many call, the most powerful position in Grand Rapids.

"It's a huge decision because the city manager is the CEO who operates our city's government," says City Commissioner Senita Lenear.

The city manager hires the police chief and the fire chief, and is responsible for a half-billion dollar budget.

"We need to make sure the public understands that the city manager is the one who is doing all of the administrative work and is the one who is impacting their daily lives," says Lenear.

That's why a series of community meetings will be held in the coming weeks to find out what the public wants in their next city manager. GovHR, a recruitment firm out of Chicago is being paid up to 25,000 dollars to oversee the process.

"This organization has a $530 million budget, over a half billion dollars, there's a lot of good that can be done with visionary leadership and there's a lot of waste that can happen without it," says current City Manager Greg Sundstrom.

The decision will ultimately be made by the six city commissioners and the Mayor.

"It is very important to find a person that has the right connections to this community, that understands the value of the employees here and the people who live in this community so that they can provide a visionary leadership to bring us to the next level," says Sundstrom.

The job will be posted in November and then a national search will be held. Then sometime in March we should know who will be the new city manager of Grand Rapids.

