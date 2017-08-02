Who killed two big bucks in Michigan's Thumb?

AKRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know who illegally killed two large male deer and left the remains in a ditch by the side of the road.
The incident happened in Akron Township in Michigan's Thumb.
Tuscola County DNR conservation officers found the remains of two bucks – an 8-point and a 9-point – on Tuesday night in a ditch near the intersection of M-25 and Clark Road.
The antlers of both bucks were still in full velvet, which is a vascular skin that bucks will begin shedding in the fall.
“Not only is this a crime, but it’s a tremendous waste of two beautiful animals,” said Lt. Jeremy Payne, District 6 supervisor for the DNR Law Enforcement Division, in a news release.
“Any tips from the public will help significantly as we investigate this case. For example, if anyone saw flashlights being shined or deer in the back of a truck, we would like to know. Poaching is criminal and unethical, and the DNR wants to work with citizens to protect Michigan’s natural resources.”
Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, reimbursement of $1,000 per animal and $500 for each antler point on deer with antlers having between 8 and 10 points.
Anyone with information that leads to a successful conviction may be eligible for a reward through the Report All Poaching program. Call or text the RAP tip line at 800-292-7800.
Tipsters can remain anonymous but need to leave a name if they want to claim the reward.
