Who killed two big bucks in Michigan's Thumb?

These deer were illegally killed and left in a ditch in Tuscola County, Michigan, on Aug. 1. (Photo: Michigan Department of Natureal Resources)

AKRON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to know who illegally killed two large male deer and left the remains in a ditch by the side of the road.

The incident happened in Akron Township in Michigan's Thumb.

Tuscola County DNR conservation officers found the remains of two bucks – an 8-point and a 9-point – on Tuesday night in a ditch near the intersection of M-25 and Clark Road.

The antlers of both bucks were still in full velvet, which is a vascular skin that bucks will begin shedding in the fall.

“Not only is this a crime, but it’s a tremendous waste of two beautiful animals,” said Lt. Jeremy Payne, District 6 supervisor for the DNR Law Enforcement Division, in a news release.

“Any tips from the public will help significantly as we investigate this case. For example, if anyone saw flashlights being shined or deer in the back of a truck, we would like to know. Poaching is criminal and unethical, and the DNR wants to work with citizens to protect Michigan’s natural resources.”

Poaching an antlered white-tailed deer is a misdemeanor punishable by fines of $1,000, reimbursement of $1,000 per animal and $500 for each antler point on deer with antlers having between 8 and 10 points.

Anyone with information that leads to a successful conviction may be eligible for a reward through the Report All Poaching program. Call or text the RAP tip line at 800-292-7800.

Tipsters can remain anonymous but need to leave a name if they want to claim the reward.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Detroit Free Press