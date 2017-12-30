Wicked winter wind pelts weekend morning team with snow

Wicked winter wind pelts weekend AM team with snow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Here at WZZM our 13 On Target Weather deck helps us tell West Michigan's weather stories by putting our team out in the elements.

On Saturday the winter weather got the better of Weekend Morning News Anchor Meredith TerHaar and Meteorologist Laura Hartman when a wind gust created near white-out conditions on the deck and caused snow from the tree above to pelt the team with snow.

The moment will likely make the WZZM blooper reel for next year's Christmas party!

