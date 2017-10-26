Gun found in Willis' van used to kill Rebekah Bletsch

Jeffrey Willis looks at his defense attorney Fred Johnson during the third day of his murder trial on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com) (Photo: Joel Bissell, Custom)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The final witness on day seven of the Jeffrey Willis trial, a Michigan State Police firearms expert, said the bullets lodged in Rebekah Bletsch's skull were fired from the same gun found in Willis' van.

The jurors walked away from the box on Thursday, Oct. 26, with ample knowledge of how DNA is collected from a crime scene and the methodology crime labs use not only to collect, but also to process the evidence.

The prosecutor started the day with five witnesses remaining to call to the stand, and ended the day with one remaining.

Everyone Muskegon Prosecutor D.J. Hilson called to the stand worked for Michigan State Police within forensics division. The first witness, Katherine Meredith, forensic scientist, told the jury that no DNA was found on the fire casings found at the site of Bletsch's murder.

Meredith's testimony brought up a concern of a policy change in the way evidence was processed between the time Bletsch was murdered (2014) and the time of the investigation (2016).

The defense also inquired if household cleaning items are capable of wiping out DNA, or if household cleaners can be used to clean the crime lab. Meredith said yes.

The second witness Sarah Rambadt, of MSP Grand Rapids forensic lab, provided breakdowns of reports she authored during the Bletsch investigation.

David Hayhurst, a scientist with the MSP Forensic Lab's Biology & DNA Unit in Grand Rapids, took the better half of the day with his testimony.

The key takeaways of his testimony included the following:

Willis' DNA found on red ball gag

Willis' DNA found on leather restraint

Willis' DNA found on muzzle, slider of gun

Bletsch, MJN and Heeringa's DNA not found on either pair of panties found in Willis' possession

Bletsch, MJN and Heeringa's DNA not found on ball gag

Multiple items within Willis' minivan revealed the DNA of several different people, but the main contributor was Willis and the other DNA profiles were not complete enough to be identified

DNA can be preserved over time

DNA profiles used throughout points of this investigation included: Jeffrey Willis, MJN, Rebekah Bletsch, Jessica Heeringa, Michelle Schnotala, Kevin Bluhm

The two pairs of underwear found in Willis' home belonged to Schnotala, a former coworker of Willis. She said during her testimony yesterday that the underwear must have been stolen and said she often leaves her home unlocked.

Jeff Crump, final witness of the day, works for MSP's Forensic and Firearms Unit in Grand Rapids. He served as an expert in firearm examination.

Crump said serial number had been scratched off the weapon found in Willis' van, but Crump was able to recover the serial number and identify the gun. Crump said the bullet fragments found in Rebekah Bletsch's head were fired from this gun.

