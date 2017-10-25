Willis Trial: Ex-wife takes the stand

Jeffrey Willis looks at the witness stand during the third day of his murder trial on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, ©2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Did Jeffrey Willis' wife know of the crimes and what was on hard drives found in the home? These are two questions that were answered on Wednesday, during the sixth day of the Jeffrey Willis trial. Willis is on trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Bletsch was found shot to death alongside Automobile Road in Muskegon County in June 2014. Police believe she was jogging when her attacker struck.

On Wednesday the jury heard from expert witnesses as well as, Charlene Bishop, Willis wife at the time of the crime. Bishop knew Willis for 18 years. Bishop told the Prosecutor there wasn't much communication during the last 5-6 years of their marriage, despite the fact that they lived in the same house.

"I went my way, he went his way," Bishop said.

Prosecutors asked about a note Bishop received from her ex-husband after he was arrested. Bishop said the note referenced what he had been doing the day Rebekah was killed. It gave vivid details as to what he was wearing, even including that he wore a dirty shirt to work. But, Bishop said that would have never happened, in her memory he never went to work in a dirty shirt.

Bishop says she went to church regularly, and taught a teen class as well as as a sewing class. Bishop is on disability and was not working at the time of the incidents. She said Willis only went to church on special occasions.

Michigan State Police computer crime specialist Gerald McCarthy also took the stand. The expert spoke about the files found on the two hard drives that were found in Willis' home.

A folder titled: 'VICS' had a sub-folder titled: RSB (FZ+C14). McCarthy decoded that folder title and came to the conclusion that it stood for Rebekah Sue Bletsch (6-29-14) the day she was murdered. Inside the folder were photos of Bletsch pulled from social media as well as webpages saved.



The defense argued this folder was made after her death.

Other items on the external hard drive included thousands of videos pulled from websites. The analyst said there was a consistent theme in videos on the hard drive. They involved the kidnapping and abduction of women. After these women were kidnapped, they were restrained with ropes, chains, and handcuffs.

"They were violently raped and tortured in these videos and the end result is that they were murdered," McCarthy said.

The analyst said the women were killed in several different ways, gunshot wounds, stabbed, drowned in a bathtub, suffocated, etc.

Prosecutors touched on one specific video titled: 'The Jogger'.

McCarthy described 'the jogger' video to the courtroom. "The video depicts a female on a secluded road, jogging. She stops and takes out her cell phone and there's audio to video as well and she calls someone on her cell phone and explains to that person that she believes she's being followed," McCarthy said.

"She talks to this person for a half minute to a minute. Then hangs up with this person and continues jogging down the road. A short distance later she's attacked by an adult male that jumps out of a wooded area between trees and bushes. The adult male grabs her, she resists and starts fighting to try and get away but he is able to incapacitate her and render her unconscious, then drags her by her arms to a waiting mini van. That van is parked down the road. She is dragged to the van. The male opens the door and puts the female in, lays her down and removes her clothing and rapes her."

McCarthy said videos like this can be found on various websites. In fact, often times the websites name is embedded in the video.

McCarthy said there were also home videos found on the hard drive. The home videos showed neighbors undressing as well as women walking to their cars in parking lots.

The defense asked McCarthy if any of the 'homemade' videos on Willis' hard drive were of women being killed or raped, McCarthy said no.

Prosecutors wrapped up their list of witnesses for the day around 3:15 p.m. Court is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

