With Uber in turmoil, Lyft's ridership surpasses all of 2016

The Lyft Inc. logo and application (app) is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone 5s and MacBook Air for an arranged photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 9, 2014. Lyft Inc. is taking its ride-sharing service into New York this week and is abandoning its trademark pink mustaches in the process, taking on rival Uber Technologies Inc. in one of the biggest U.S. markets. (Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICH. (AP) - Ride-hailing service Lyft carried more passengers through June this year than it did in all of last year as it capitalized on missteps at Uber.



The company says ridership through June surpassed the 162.5 million rides it gave in all of 2016. A spokeswoman wouldn't give an exact number.



Lyft has made its gains as some shun much larger rival, Uber. Riders boycotted Uber after allegations that it took advantage of a New York taxi boycott in protest of President Donald Trump's first order on immigration. There also were reports of widespread sexual harassment.



Lyft wouldn't comment on Uber but says it added 160 U.S. cities this year. The company operates only in the U.S.



Uber says it's given more than 5 billion rides since 2010.

