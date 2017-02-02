KENT COUNTY, MICH - A woman from Trufant is dead after a crash Thursday morning in Kent County .
The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m.
According to Kent County Sheriff's department Luanne Crankshaw was traveling north on Meddler Avenue, south of 20 Mile Road, and lost control, hitting a tree. No one else was involved in the crash.
Excessive speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors. The accident is still under investigation.
