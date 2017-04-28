Woman faces 4-year felony for trepassing at GR Ford International Airport

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Clinton County woman faces a felony trespass charge after she was found in a restricted area of Gerald R. Ford International Airport, apparently trying to get access to the airfield, an airport official said.

Alexis Mario Battistone, 31, is charged with trespassing upon a key facility, which is punishable by up to four years in prison. She also faces a misdemeanor trespass charge for the incident that unfolded early April 9 at the Kent County airport.

Airport police were notified at 2:30 a.m. about a suspicious person at Signature Flight Support, the airport’s main fixed-base operator located southwest of the terminal.

“She was trying to get access to the airfields,’’ airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez said. “When police arrived, she claimed she was a member of the maintenance department, but didn’t have a security badge.’’

According to a probable cause affidavit in court files, Battistone “continued through (the) building onto an airport secured area containing aviator aircraft.’’

Battistone was booked into the Kent County Jail on April 9 and released two days later on a $4,000 bond.

According to court records, Battistone lives with her parents in the village of Eagle, about 40 miles east of the airport. A probable cause hearing has been set for mid-May in 63rd District Court.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV