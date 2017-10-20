Woman hospitalized after motorcycle collides with deer

Ambulance

A Spring Lake woman was taken to the hospital after the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Lakeshore Drive and Fillmore Street in Port Sheldon Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said 58 year-old Fredrik Featherly was riding a 2005 Triumph when he hit the deer and the bike fell over. His passenger, 59 year-old Melissa Featherly was thrown from the motorcycle and was transported to the hospital.

Both were wearing helmets.

© 2017 WZZM-TV