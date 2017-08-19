Woman pulled from lake in Wayland Township

Ambulance

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A woman has died after being pulled for a lake in Allegan County.

On Saturday, August 19th at 11:54 p.m. Allegan Central Dispatch received a call reporting a missing swimmer at Selkirk Lake in the 800 block of 127th Avenue in Wayland Township.



The caller reported that two women were swimming in the lake when one of them did not come back to shore. Road Patrol and Marine Patrol deputies were dispatched to the scene, as well as the Sheriff’s Office Dive / Rescue & Recovery Team.



On arrival, Sheriff’s Office personnel began conducting a search of the victim's last known location. Upon deploying divers into the water, the victim was located near a floating raft which was anchored in the lake. The victim was brought to shore to awaiting EMS personnel who attempted to revive her, however were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident is accidental in nature and medical issues along with alcohol may have been contributing factors. The victim was missing for approximately 45 minutes and was found in approximately 10 feet of water. The victim was not from the area, however did have friends who reside on the lake. The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.



Assisting with the incident is Wayland Fire Department and Wayland EMS.

