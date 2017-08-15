Woman reaches plea deal in slayings of 2 outside Wal-Mart

Empty courtroom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CORUNNA, MICH. (AP) - A woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the shooting deaths of two men outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store and agreed to testify against two co-defendants.

Erin Marie Mongar, 35, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday. Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss two counts of first-degree murder and other charges.

Police say Mongar drove the getaway car in the slayings of 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond, both of Flint. Their bodies were found in January outside a Caledonia Township Wal-Mart. Police say the slayings stemmed from a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist.

Thirty-one year-old Otis Smith and 23-year-old Anthony Holloway, both of Grand Rapids, face charges including felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy.

