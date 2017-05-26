Woman recounts the moment standoff suspect broke in

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After a long eight hour car trip from Kentucky, the last thing Crystal Montoya thought she would encounter during her first trip to Grand Rapids was an armed suspect breaking to where she was staying.

“I saw the gun,” Montoya said. “I knew that we had to get out.”

Moment before Montoya noticed a heavy police presence surrounding the duplex she was in. She said police told her to stay inside. So when she heard heavy banging on the back door, for a brief moment she thought police were trying to communicate with her again.

The 27-year-old armed suspect that police had been searching for gained entry into the home where Montoya, her two kids and her daughter’s father had just returned to.

“I knew that we had to get out,” she said.

Police transported the family of four to a nearby hotel while the start of a 7.5 hour standoff unfolded.

At one point during the standoff Montoya called her cell phone, which she left behind.

“He answered my cell phone,” she said. “And I told him, I said my kids were in that house. You broke into that house. Can you just put the gun down and get out?”

In the end, the suspect gave himself up and Montoya was allowed to return. Several bullet holes and shattered glass from broken windows are scattered throughout the two-bedroom home.

