Woman sentenced to life in prison for May, 2015 shooting death of husband

WHITE CLOUD, MICH. (WZZM) - The wife of a Sand Lake man found fatally shot inside the couple's home was sentenced Monday to life in prison for his May, 2015 death.

A Newaygo County jury last month found Glenna Duram guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Martin Duram in Newaygo County's Ensley Township. She suffered a gunshot to the head but has recovered.

It wasn’t until months after the slaying that Michigan State Police detectives were able to interview Glenna Duram, who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at the house on East 128 Street north of the Kent County line.

Evidence collected during the 13-month investigation included letters Glenna Duram, 49, wrote to family members expressing remorse, court records show.

The case got widespread attention after it was learned the only witness to the shooting was the couple's pet parrot, "Bud." Family members say the bird started repeating what they believe were Martin Duram's last words, "don't shoot."

During an October, 2015 interview at the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department, Duram “stated that she was Bi-Polar and she was depressed,’’ Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Scott Rios wrote in a search warrant affidavit.

“Glenna Duram said she was told that she was depressed and that she should leave him (Martin Duram),’’ the detective wrote.

Duram family members contacted investigators a day after his body was found to report they found three letters believed to have been written by Glenna Duram, court records show.

A letter addressed to her ex-husband said: “I’m so sorry I messed up. Please be there for our two beautiful children and grandkids as you have been – love Glenna.’’

“I believe the letters are an admission of guilt in this incident and show remorse on the part of Glenna Duram,’’ Rios wrote in the October, 2015 search warrant affidavit.

Glenna Duram moved to Allendale after she was released from the hospital.

