Woman tries to avoid deer, crashes into another vehicle

GREEN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a two vehicle personal injury accident on southbound US-131 near 22 Mile Rd in Green Twp.

It happened Friday, October 20th at around 7:53 p.m.

Investigation showed that a 34 year-old woman from Traverse City tried to swerve to miss a deer in the road that had been previously hit, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into another vehicle driven by a 50 year old man from Grandville. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned.

The 50 year old man, and two passengers were transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for possible life threatening injuries.

