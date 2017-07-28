Woman who bit off man's tongue convicted of aggravated domestic assault

(Photo: John Hogan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A jury on Friday convicted a Grand Rapids woman of aggravated domestic assault for biting a grape-sized chunk out of her boyfriend’s tongue during a mid-November fight at her Northwest Side home.

It’s somewhat of a victory for Desirae M. Glatfelter, who was on trial for criminal mayhem, a 10-year felony.

Jurors found her guilty of the lesser included offense of aggravated domestic assault, a one-year misdemeanor. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Leiber ordered Glatfelter held in the Kent County Jail until she is sentenced on Aug. 31. The mother of three had been free on bond.

Glatfelter, 29, said she feared a sexual assault and acted in self-defense when she bit down on the man’s tongue, severing about one inch of the tip.

Prosecutors say there was no assault; she was simply upset and continued her loud, profane and unruly behavior well after police arrived.

The rarely-used mayhem charge covers malicious intent to maim or disfigure the tongue, eye, ear, nose and lip. It also covers cutting of or disabling a “limb, organ or member.’’

Gruesome images of Aaron D. Hollowell’s maimed tongue – and the severed tip, were presented in Kent County Circuit Court on Wednesday as the trial got underway.

The assault occurred Nov. 15 at a home on Fremont Avenue NW.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

