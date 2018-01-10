Work begins on affordable housing apartments in Grand Rapids

A new 4-story, 44-unit building aimed at providing affordable housing options is coming to the Midtown area of Michigan Street. Work is underway with completion expected in late 2018. (Photo: Third Coast Development)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There's been a lot of talk about affordable housing, or the lack thereof, in Grand Rapids -- but construction is underway on a new four-story apartment building aimed at working class residents.

Midtown CityZen is located in the midtown district of Michigan Street, and will include 44-units.

Apartments will be priced as affordable to individuals and families making 80 percent of the area's median income. Part of the ground floor of the building will include space for a restaurant.

The building is scheduled to open in fall 2018.

