Workers high above the ground at former Sappi site

Workers 200-feet up at top of Sappi stack.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - It's been two weeks since one of the last remaining signs of Muskegon Sappi Fine Paper Mill came crashing to the ground.

The 200-foot smokestack was considered "dangerous" and was removed with an "emergency demolition" order from Muskegon city hall.

Workers are now removing the exterior coating of the remaining stack at the former Sappi Property. The work is starting near the top of the tall stack.

The exterior glaze coating of the stack contains less than two-percent asbestos.

The coating is being removed and contained using a high-pressure water device and vacuum.

The state of Michigan awarded the city of Muskegon a one million dollar grant to do the asbestos remediation work.

Pure Muskegon now owns the land and hopes to have the remaining stack removed before the end of this month.

