World Affairs Council discusses global issues

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The World Affairs Council of Western Michigan has announced their discussion lineup for 2017.

Starting on Feb. 6, each Monday, a presentation and discussion will cover topics of global importance.

The series will take place at 1 p.m. in Holland in Graves Hall on Hope College's campus, before heading to Grand Rapids for a 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Aquinas College.

The series will feature:

Monday, Feb. 6: "Rx: Prescription for Latin America" Jason Beaubien, a National Public Radio correspondent, will review his diagnosis of the current global health issues, including those in Latin America. Beaubien has spent years covering Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean as well as filed stories on Mexico's brutal drug war, politics in Cuba and received a Peabody Award in 2015 for his team's coverage of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

Monday, Feb. 13: "Choke Points: Global Water, Food and Energy Crises" Keith Schneider, from Circle of Blue, an environmental think tank based in Traverse City, and Liz Kirkwood, environmental lawyer who led the "Oil & Water Don't Mix" Campaign against the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline under the Mackinac straits, will lead a conversation about the challenges posed by significant water risks here in Michigan and beyond.

Monday, Feb. 20: "Nuclear Proliferation: New Worries" With thousands of nuclear warheads deployed and in storage around the world, it seems inevitable that nuclear bombs may fall into the wrong hands. Yet in the 75 years of the nuclear era, this hasn't happened. Why? Join Jack Segal, the former National Security Council director for nonproliferation, as he leads a discussion on the future of nuclear security.

Monday, Feb. 27: "South China Sea: Clash of Strategies" John Adams, retired brigadier general U.S. Army, shares his expertise and take on current U.S.-China relations. He will analyze Chinese actions in the South China Sea and elsewhere, exploring how they can be a roadmap for the United States response to this growing world power.

Monday, March 13: "Afghanistan: Fight . . . or Run?" Ronald E. Neumann served as the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2005 to 2007 and continues to make frequent trips to the region. He joins us to explain the complexity of Afghanistan and our country's role there. In his tenure as ambassador, he met with senior leaders, journalists, soldiers and business insiders, and possesses a depth of experience that can lead to a better understanding of this delicate situation.

Monday, March 20: "Is it all Politics? Trade and U.S. Jobs" One needs to look no further than the past presidential election to understand the popular narrative: trade means that China wins at America's expense. But do the numbers support that conclusion? Jeremy Haft, Georgetown University professor and CEO of SafeSource Trading, assesses the rhetoric and the reality of global trade and U.S. jobs.

Monday, March 27: "The E.U.: An Uncertain Future" John McCormick, professor of European Union Politics at the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, explores the future of the European Union as it faces Brexit, the Eurozone crisis and Syrian migration. McCormick will share his analysis in the context of rising populism around the world as well as growing criticism of immigration and globalization.

Monday, April 3: "Shifts in the Sand: U.S.-Saudi Relations" Simon Henderson, Washington Institute for Near East Policy, will review the complicated relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia in the face of a Trump administration and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

For more information about the sessions or the speakers you can visit their website.

Mackenzie Thaden is a Producer at WZZM 13. You can email her at mthaden@wzzm13.com or on Twitter @MackenzieThaden.

