Wrongful death hearing continues for Nation of Islam minister

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A wrongful death lawsuit continued in the Kent County Circuit Court on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The lawsuit was filed after Robert Muhammad accidentally drowned in Muskegon Lake in September 2014. But family and friends question if the death was accidental.

There were eight people on the boat, and the seven other men have been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

One of the defense attorneys said his client has already been threatened because of the lawsuit:

He was accused of murder by unknown people, and it was very unnerving to him.

Muhammad was a Nation of Islam minister. On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan was in court to support Muhammad's family.

