Wyoming man gets prison after raid nets 7.3 pounds of cocaine

WYOMING, MICH. (WZZM) - A suspected drug dealer found with more than seven pounds of cocaine during a raid at his Wyoming home was sentenced this week to between 1½ and 20 years in prison.

Christian Rodriguez, 21, had been facing up to life in prison for delivery/manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge involving between 50 and 449 grams, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Rodriguez was sentenced Thursday in Kent County Circuit Court. He had been out on bond.

Members of the Metropolitan Enforcement Team, a multijurisdictional drug task force in Kent County, had been watching Rodriguez for nearly a year prior to a Sept. 30, 2016 raid at his home, court records show.

Rodriguez had been observed making several street-level drug sales, Det. Greg Alcala wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

During a search of his home on Kenneth Street SW west of Clyde Park Avenue, officers seized 7.3 pounds of cocaine, three handguns and $6,000 cash, court records show.

