WZZM 13 volunteers during 'Make a Difference Day'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Saturday is Make a Difference Day across the country. It's a day set apart for people to help in their communities.

Dozens of volunteers from the WZZM 13 team spent time Saturday morning volunteering at Feeding America West Michigan. WZZM 13 partnered with Arby's who also had a team volunteering Saturday.

You can volunteer anywhere and in any way you would like. The idea is to just give back to your community.

Make a Difference Day started 25 years ago. 1992 was a leap year, so organizers decided to use that "extra day" to make a difference.

