Young Michigan hunters can target waterfowl this weekend

Associated Press , WZZM 1:23 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting youngsters who enjoy hunting ducks and other water birds to sharpen their skills this weekend.

Youth waterfowl weekend is open to all properly licensed hunters ages 16 and younger.

DNR waterfowl specialist Barb Avers says it's a good opportunity for adults to pass along the tradition to a new generation.

Hunters ages 10-16 must have a base license and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone they designate who is 18 or older.

Ducks, mergansers, geese, coots and moorhens can be targeted.

Daily limits and species restrictions are the same as during the regular waterfowl hunting season.

