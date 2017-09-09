Young Michigan hunters can target waterfowl this weekend

Young boy and his grandfather going duck hunting, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting youngsters who enjoy hunting ducks and other water birds to sharpen their skills this weekend.

Youth waterfowl weekend is open to all properly licensed hunters ages 16 and younger.

DNR waterfowl specialist Barb Avers says it's a good opportunity for adults to pass along the tradition to a new generation.

►Related: Meijer is offering free junior deer hunting licenses

Hunters ages 10-16 must have a base license and be accompanied by a parent, guardian or someone they designate who is 18 or older.

Ducks, mergansers, geese, coots and moorhens can be targeted.

Daily limits and species restrictions are the same as during the regular waterfowl hunting season.

Good luck to all of our youth waterfowl hunters out there today! pic.twitter.com/QvuJmTxIRY — Michigan DNR WLDLife (@MDNR_Wildlife) September 9, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press