Zeeland and North Muskegon receive state funds to improve roadways

(Photo: iStock)

The cities of North Muskegon and Zeeland will receive a combined $725,000 in order to improve roadways.

North Muskegon's portion of the funds will go toward the resurfacing of Whitehall Road from M-120 to just north of Ruddiman Road. The project would have originally expended a significant amount of the city's budget, but the state funding reduces the city's pay out to just 28 percent of the project's cost.

The city of Zeeland will use state dollars to construct a roundabout at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and West Main Avenue, as well as, reconstruct West Washington Avenue from the west city limit to North Franklin Street.

Both projects are predicted to improve the flow of traffic and extend the life of the roadways included.

These were two of the seven grants issued to Michigan cities for the purpose of improving roadways.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV