Zeeland elementary school raises $4,000 for a school in Houston

Two Quincy Elementary School students who wanted to help Hurricane Harvey victims. (Photo: Courtesy of Allyson Apsey / YouTube)

ZEELAND, MICH. - There has been an outpouring of support to victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma as they try to recover from the devastation.

A number of people and communities in West Michigan have been doing their parts to donate and volunteer, and one elementary school in Zeeland has joined the ranks.

Students and staff at Quincy Elementary School have worked hard to raise more than $4,000 in cash and gift cards to places like Home Depot, Lowe's and Target. Some students even broke open their piggy banks to help.

Quincy "adopted" a school in Houston, the Cravens Early Childhood Academy, and will be sending their donations to those students and their families.

Quincy's Principal, Allyson Apsey, put together a heartwarming YouTube video featuring students and staff who were excited to make a difference and we wanted to share that with you!

