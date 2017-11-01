Zeeland holds public forum on future of police department

Zeeland public forum held

ZEELAND, MICH. - Will the Zeeland police department continue to exist?

That was the hot topic at a public forum Wednesday night. The forum was held to discuss the possibility of eliminating the police department and instead contracting with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

City leaders say they started looking at their options after Zeeland's police chief retired earlier this year. Leaders say the city is not struggling financially but the proposed change would save money. If Zeeland switches to the County they would save around $225,000 each year by 2020 -- but there would be some changes to response times.

"We have found that some of the response times are higher than we currently have but we've also found some locations where it's lower," says City Manager Tim Klunder.

We do not know when a decision will be made on the future of Zeeland's police department but it could come in the next several weeks.

The ultimate decision will be made by a majority vote from the 7 members of city council.

